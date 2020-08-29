Women set to donate plasma discovers that she never had Covid-19

A 28-year-old woman who spent 14 days in home isolation after being told she had tested positive for Covid-19, got a jolt when she turned up to get a Covid negative certificate in order to donate plasma. Her first test certificate showed she had tested negative while on BBMP and state Covid records, she was a patient.

She developed mild fever in early August and got herself swabbed for Covid-19 on August 2 at Jayanagar General Hospital. The next day she got a call from BBMP that she was positive and should get herself hospitalised or monitored by a physician at home.

She chose the latter and after her isolation ended on August 16, headed back to Jayanagar General Hospital to get a Covid-19 negative certificate. To keep a record, she asked for a copy of her first test report only to discover the goof-up.

Enquiries revealed that she had “tested positive” due to a data entry error committed by Nimhans, where her sample was tested, on the ICMR portal. Nimhans rectified her report in three hours but by then, BBMP had termed her positive and set its pandemic management process rolling. On BBMP records and state Covid data, she remained positive.

Regretting the “psychological trauma” caused to the woman, Dr V Ravi, professor and head of department of neurovirology at Nimhans, said: “It was a genuine error. The data-entry error was detected during quality check and immediately updated on the ICMR portal by requesting for change of status. In the meantime, BBMP had swung into action.”

He added Nimhans had tested 94,000 samples and six data-entry errors were noticed. The woman’s case was the sixth. “Data-entry operators are hired…we cannot do everything,” he said.

“Her sample was tested at Nimhans. It was negative but during data compilation, the test status became positive. Once the error was realised, Nimhans corrected it. But by then, BBMP had taken her report as positive from the ICMR portal. Nimhans should have informed BBMP about the correction immediately,” a senior official said. The case was investigated and brought to notice of the chief secretary and BBMP commissioner by the Covid testing team.

‘Govt didn’t admit mistake’

What upsets her is that nobody in the government has admitted the mistake, much less acknowledged her ordeal. “I took up the matter with a senior bureaucrat, who said I required counselling and psychiatrists spoke to me. What I needed was not counselling as I was fine, but I wanted the government to own up its mistake. I was even told to ‘think of it as a break’. I don’t want a break when I am not a patient,” she said.

The woman noticed she was allergic to zinc supplements when she had chikungunya. She was prescribed the same medicine now too. “I took it for 14 days and am suffering from acute stomach ache as I have an allergy…What if I had been taken to a Covid hospital and put amid patients? I don’t want lame answers like they have 8,000-9,000 cases a day to handle,” she said.

Sangeetha underwent an antibody test and the report said she didn’t develop any antibodies. She informed her landlord before going into home isolation. “While the owner was understanding, neighbours still treated us with stigma.