Woman’s domestic violence complaint rejected

The high court has quashed a lower court’s proceedings in a case registered against an elderly woman and her son by her daughter.

The daughter, Dr Ayesha, converted to Islam in 2002 and currently resides with her husband Dr Zubair Khan in Dubai. In 2018, she reportedly filed a complaint under the provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, after her parents and brother refused to give into her demands over a property in Seshadripuram.

After both 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Court and 60th City Civil and Sessions Court refused to quash Ayesha’s complaint, NS Leelavathi and her son R Shiva Prathap moved the high court.

The petitioners claimed Ayesha didn’t share any kind of domestic relationship with them as she was residing with her husband. They also claimed that Ayesha was a permanent resident of Dubai and the very complaint under domestic violence (DV) act is an abuse of the process of law.

When Ayesha came to India in October 2018, she demanded the property at Sheshadripuram, which was gifted to Shiva Prathap by Savithramma, Leelavathi’s grandmother, be given to her, the petitioners said.

When they refused to give in to her demands, she physically assaulted them. A case and a counter-case were registered after the incident. Soon after, Ayesha registered a complaint under the DV Act, they added.

Agreeing with their contentions, Justice BA Patil said when a family member leaves the shared household to establish her own household; she cannot claim to have a right to move an application under section 12 of DV Act.EE ALL COMMENTSADD COMMENT

The judge further noted that the property in question is absolute and exclusive property of Savithramma and the same was gifted to Shiva Prathap by a registered gift deed. It is neither a joint family property, nor does it belong to Savithramma’s husband.

The judge, however, observed that if Ayesha wants to exercise her right over the property, she may file a suit for partition.