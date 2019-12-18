Woman thief hires 4 killers to kill husband, husband survived

A 44-year-old woman with a history of involvement in robbery and theft cases allegedly suspected her husband was tipping off cops against her and hired four contract killers to murder him. The husband survived the attack and police arrested Manjula alias Kalla Manji and her four associates.

On November 25, an unidentified car rammed 45-year-old Shankar’s motorbike from the rear near Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road. When the Shankar fell, unidentified men attacked him with machetes. Despite injuries on his head and chest, Shankar survived the attack.

Based on CCTV footage obtained from nearby buildings, police launched a manhunt and arrested four men for attacking Shankar.

The suspects shocked the cops by revealing that they were hired by Shankar’s wife, R Manjula alias Kalla Manji.

“A resident of Mysuru and from Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, Manjula is a known thief and robber. She faces several cases of robbing gold ornaments from elderly women by diverting their attention. She and her associates were arrested by Upparpet police in April and 1kg gold was recovered,” police said.

However, Manjula felt her husband Shankar was informing cops about her activities. “She decided to eliminate him and hired R Ganesh, 25, of Anekal and three others to do the job,” police said.

The other arrested are K Manjunath, 27, of Anekal, C Chaluvaraya, 45, of Mysuru and V Ramu, 25, of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Notorious past

Manjula had spent her childhood in Mysuru and surrounding places where she had a habit of stealing valuables from neighbours and relatives. Once, she was caught red-handed while stealing gold ornaments kept in a suitcase inside a wedding hall. She was arrested and sent to prison. Since then, she earned the name ‘Kalla Manji’ meaning Manji, the thief.