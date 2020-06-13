Woman gets hubby abducted as he lived with second wife

In a curious incident, a 32-year-old woman got her husband abducted after he started living with his second wife in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

However, the police on Thursday rescued the man from Hassan district. The police have also arrested four persons in connection with the abduction. While three persons, including the first of the victim, are absconding.

The accused are identified as 26-year-old Abhishek (Hesaraghatta), 25-year-old Bharath (Bagalagunte), 22-year-old Prakash KP (JP Nagar), 22 -year-old Chaluva Murthy (Byadarahalli).

Roma Sheikh, the victim’s first wife and the accused attempted to mislead the police by claiming that the kidnapping was orchestrated by the second wife.

Initially, Roma was living with her 32-year-old husband Shahid Sheikh in Marathahalli.

Shahid, a resident of Vishweshwaraya Layout on Sidedahalli Main Road, later married another woman RathnaKhatum a year ago and started living with her at Vishweshwaraya Layout.

“Roma Sheikh was upset with her husband as he started living with his second wife permanently. Shahid also gave away her jewellery and money to RathnaKhatum. Roma then hired Abhishek and his accomplices to abduct Shahid. She paid the gang Rs 2 lakh,” N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North.

According to police, Roma wanted to get her husband back and hired people who knew.

Shahid was kidnapped when he went to purchase vegetables at 1 pm on June 7. The accused then took Shahid to Hassan and held him captive at Bharath’s farmhouse. The accused also had plans to demand ransom from Khatum.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 10 lakh from Khatum to release Shahid, but they finally agreed for Rs 2 lakh. Khatu then approached police and cops tracked the accused to Hassan. The kidnappers also assaulted Shahid during captivity. He has now been admitted to hospital for treatment.