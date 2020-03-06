Woman escapes with Rs 8 cr chit money

A woman from Basavanapura here, who was operating chit fund business, reportedly has vanished after collecting eight crore rupees from the members of the fund.

Manjula from Basavanapura was running the chit fund business since the last some years. She had over a hundred participants for her chit fund business, it is said. She has now fled with over eight crore rupees invested by the members of her chit fund, it is said.

Manjula reportedly was working for a garments factory in the past. Later, she began to operate a chit business and had initially introduced her women colleagues in the garments business as her initial customers for her business. As she was prompt in conducting the business and disbursing money, she had earned the trust of the people. Therefore, many people, most of them garment workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and daily wage earners, had become members of her fund and contributed their savings regularly with the hope that it will grow into sizable amount.

Reportedly, Manjula also sold the house she had bought in the past, before closing down her business all of a sudden and going missing. Those who have been cheated by her have filed complaint in Hulimavu police station against Manjula. The police are now busy searching for her.