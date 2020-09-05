Woman abuses Samyuktha Hegde while practicing hoola hoops

On Friday evening, Samyuktha Hegde and her girl pals were looking forward to getting their dose of sun and fitness in a public park near Agara Lake at HSR Layout. “I was practising the hoola hoops and my other friends were doing their workout when an elderly lady walked upto us and began abusing us in the choicest of language. ‘ “Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her,” shares a visibly shaken Samyuktha. Soon the boys began threatening her that they’d get her name fixed in the ongoing drug scandal.

“Then they surrounded us and locked us in following which the lady charged towards my friend and assaulted her. I taped all this on camera. We were then for colt taken to the local station and she continued ranting against us. One of the cops thankfully said we had done nothing wrong and sent us off,” states Samyuktha. The actor though is alarmed and disturbed after the incident. “This was on broad daylight and in a public park. And a woman who insulted and hurled abuse at us for simply wearing workout clothes and exercising in a park. And that too in central Bengaluru. What wrong did we do that my friends and I had to go through this trauma and shamed for no fault of ours? It’s high time we questioned such behaviour where people play moral police and torture them without reason. And we hear of such incidents so often. This has got to stop,” sums up Samyuktha.