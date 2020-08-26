With 8580 new cases Karnataka crosses 3 lakh landmark

Bengaluru: As many as 8580 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 300406.

The active cases in the state now stand at 83608 while 211688 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 3284 cases raising the tally to 115371. Of this, 36053 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 951, followed by Ballari (510).

Total of 5,091 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 133 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 31 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1786.