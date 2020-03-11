Wish I could join Mohun Bagan’s celebration: Norde

New Delhi

With Mohun Bagan winning their second I-League title and fifth national league crown overall on Tuesday with a hard fought 1-0 win over Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium, former player Sony Norde has not only congratulated the team, but also said that he wished he could have been in Kolkata to celebrate the moment.

“I could not watch every match live in Malaysia but I always try to catch the highlights on the I-League social media handles as soon as it’s posted. Bagan’s spark was on display from day one itself despite some hiccups early on. I always believe teams need to be given a bit of time to gel together to do wonders.

“I heard that they matched a record which was made 10 years ago — winning the league with four matches yet to play. It just underlines their credibility and absolute dominance over the pitch. From Sankar Roy to Baba Diawara, everyone has been at the top of their form and they all have clicked together, that’s the reason behind the success.

“Mohun Bagan has always been a closely-knit family. I still remember how the supporters, management and other players welcomed me. I can feel how Beitia, Fran Gonzalez, Morante, Baba are feeling right now seeing the sea of emotions around the club. It’s the love, the emotion which made me cry before leaving Kolkata. I simply miss those times,” Norde said.

“I still get so many messages from them who love me so much. My friend’s mother used to text me and used to pray to God for me before every match. Why? It’s the unconditional love and the passion for the game, something which I still cherish.”

Bagan have ended their time in the I-League with a title win as their merger with ATK means that they will be playing in the Indian Super League from the next season. Bagan won the league title with four matches to spare, equalling the record set by Dempo in the 2009/10 season.