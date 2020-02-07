Wipro wins deal with Japanese automotive

Global software major Wipro on Thursday said it has won a multi-year deal with leading Japanese automotive parts maker Marelli to support its IT services worldwide.

“Marelli has awarded a multi-year deal to standardise, simplify and enhance its IT services at a global level and consolidate its vendors’ applications management services and workplace end-user services,” said the city-based outsourcing firm in a statement here.

The Saitama-headquartered Marelli is a leading global tier-1 automotive technology supplier.

“As its technology partner, we will help Marelli by leveraging its global service delivery model, automotive domain expertise and hyper-automation powered by our Holmes software product platform,” said the statement.

Noting that Wipro was the right partner to develop its IT services, Marelli chief information officer Dario Castello said the consolidation and standardisation will provide an important pillar for integration within the company.

“Our capabilities, backed by experience in working with leading automotive suppliers, will enable us to deliver high-value engagement for Marelli,” said Wipro vice-president for manufacturing, Vinay Firake.

The partnership also endorses the value Wipro brings to the automotive industry and bears testimony to its footprint in Italy and Japan, which are strategic markets for it.