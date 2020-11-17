Window Seat teaser released, Kichcha gives thumbs up

Nirup Bhandari’s Window Seat teaser has created quite buzz since its launch and up until the teaser launch, not much was known about the storyline or Nirup’s character and the teaser did give a peek into the story which seems like murder-mystery. The teaser had a lot of people talking and appreciating the film.

The latest name to appreciate the teaser was KicchaSudeep who took to his social media account to praise the team. “Teaser of #WindowSeat looks very promising. Every fram looks crafted. The team surely has worked hard. Bstwshs to all. Looking forward to seeing it. (Sic)” posted Kiccha.

Written and directed by Sheetal Shetty the film has the actor in the lead along with SanjanaAnand, AmruthaIyengar, Ravishankar, Madhusudhan Rao, Lekha, Suraj and many others. The trailer gives viewers a slight peek into the film’s storyline which seems like a love triangle and murder mystery. The actor who plays Raghu can be seen talking about the two most important things in his life, firstly his parents’ house filled with childhood memories and the next one is his lady love whom he saw while sitting by the window seat of a train. The trailer however ends on a grim note with a murder at a crime scene where investigative officers call it a tough case to solve. Until now, the film team was pretty hush about the story, hence this trailer gave us a little info about the story and was quite a welcome relief.

The film has been produced by Manjunath Gowda and music has been given by Arjun Janya.