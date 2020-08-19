Will sell GI handloom products in Priyadarshini showrooms: Siddu Savadi

Hubli

Geographical indication (GI) tag handloom products would be released to the market under Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation’s Priyadarshini brand said KHDC chairman Siddu Savadi.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after assuming the office of the KHDC chairman, Savadi said the government has kept aside Rs 2 crore for expansion of the market for the corporation’s GI tag products. He said all Priyadarshini showrooms in the state would be upgraded. Priyadarshini showrooms are known for selling high-quality silk sarees, he said.

“An agreement was signed with major e-commerce websites to sell the products of the corporation online. About 5,183 handlooms are working in the state and each weaver is earning Rs 150 to Rs 200 wage per day. The education department is yet to make pay pending dues of Rs 21 crore to the corporation,” said Savadi.

“During the Covid pandemic, handlooms have weaved eight lakh metres of cloth. KHDC has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 155 crore so far and it is seeking a special grant from the government as it is providing direct and indirect jobs to thousands of families across the state,” he added.