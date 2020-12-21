Will quit this space if BJP crosses double-digits: Prashant Kishor

INDIATOP NEWS

New Delhi

Political strategist and former Janata Dal member Prashant Kishor, on Monday, announced on Twitter that he would “quit this space” if the BJP did better than he predicted in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Having been drafted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her poll campaign, Kishor, on Monday, predicted that the BJP would not be able to cross double digits in the upcoming elections polls.

He tweeted, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”

Several members of the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) quit over the past week.

During a mega rally in the state on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the TMC government and said that by the time the election comes, the Chief Minister would be left all alone in her party. “By the time elections come, you will be left all alone…Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress now? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee,” he had said.

On the occasion, Shah also welcomed Suvendu Adhikari and several others to the BJP, saying that senior party members are leaving Trinamool Congress because of corruption and growing discontent among the common people.

