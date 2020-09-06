Will not rest until drugs racket is uprooted entirely: Nalin Kumar

Bengaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP and state BJP president has taken an oath that he will not rest until the drugs racket is completely uprooted from the state.

Tweeting in this context, he said, “There is no question of taking rest unless and until the drug racket is busted from its root, through the ‘Drugs Free Karnataka’ campaign, which is organized by our party.”

“Our party workers and intelligent civilians have welcomed the statement of home minister Bommai that police department will be given free hand in eradicating the menace of drugs. However influential the person may be, he or she cannot be excused if they break the law of the land,” tweeted Nalin.

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, her close aide Ravishankar and Rahul, close aide of Sanjana Galrani are already arrested by the CCB police in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case. Ragini is the second accused in the case and a case is registered against her in the Cottonpet police station.

In total 12 people are named in the FIR as accused. The list in order of the priority of accused includes, Shivaprakash, Ragini Dwivedi, Viren Khanna, Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Loom Pepper, Prashant Riju, Ashwin, Abhiswamy, Rahul and Vinay.