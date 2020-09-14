Will hang self if I’ve committed any wrong: Somanna

Bengaluru

V Somanna, housing minister said that he is ready to hang himself if he has been ill-treated and made false propaganda about others.

Somanna was speaking at the press conference in the city. He expressed regret for his statement of calling PDOs as demons. Somanna said, “PDOs have to accept the suggestion of MLA for the sake of poor people of the society. I have to implement their suggestions. Otherwise I will become a useless person.

“I am completing one year and two months as minister. Housing ministry, which was a den of chaos, is brought to a logical end. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme, 5.40 lac houses were sanctioned in 188 legislative constituencies. However, in most of the districts the beneficiaries seem to be ineligible.

“These are the mistakes committed by PDOs. All the PDOs say is not corect. I have said that some of them have demonic character in them. I have brought this to the notice of the CM. The CM said that there is nothing wrong in what I said. I have not called all PDOs as demons.

“If some PDOs hold protest, let them go ahead. I have no issues with it. My motto is that all things should be in order. Money meant for building house cannot be distributed for building cow shed. My aim is that the benefit of the scheme should go to the right people. All hindrances should be removed.

“We have filed FIR on some PDOs. Some have got bail from court. If eneligible people have got houses under the PM Awas scheme, then PDOs are directly responsible. Government does not agree with this. In Hiriyoor village of Chitradurga there are 180 ineligible beneficiaries. In Yadagiri district also the same thing has happened.”

Somanna said that he expresses regret to the PDOs on behalf of the poorer people of the society. “I do not have any pressure. I am expressing regret only to console some well-respected PDOs who are hurt by my statement,” said Somanna.