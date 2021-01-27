Will distribute sale deeds to all the industrial site allotters within 15 days: Jagadish Shetter

DAVANAGERE

‘I will distribute the sale deeds to all the industrial site allotters within 15 days’ said industries minister Jagadish Shetter. Presiding over the progress review meeting at the DC office here on Wednesday, the minister said that he has instructed the tahasildar of Harihar industrial area to complete all the formalities pertaining to the allotment of the industrial sites and to distribute the sale deeds to them in another 15 days. Replaying to the queries of Harihar industrial area site allotees, the minister said that he himself would distribute the sale deeds to all the beneficiaries in the presence of local MLA’s and district level officers within 15 days, Shetter informed. ‘We are planning to give more subsidies and other facilities to the industrialists who want to establish their industries in the tier 2 and tire 3 cities like Davanagere’, Shetter said. As per the new industrial policy, we are thinking of establishing more industries out side the Bengaluru as the later one is already flooded and over saturated, the minister contented.

He has called on the investors to come forward to establish major industries like textiles, maize and other types in Davanagere so that the government would extend all its support for their development. Harihar small scale industries owners association president Siddanagowda explained the problems which they were facing before the minister. Owners of other local industries along with Lead bank officials, KIADB officials, labour department officials were present.