Will become CM again with full mandate: HDK

Bengaluru: Amid reports claiming that more and more JDS leaders are planning to desert the party in search of a better future, JDS leader, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that he will become CM again and that too with full mandate.

“I still am confidence that with the blessings of the seers and people, I will become CM again. My health issues may have impacted by activities and movement. I am a senior citizen now, but despite all the impediments I know for sure that lakhs of people across the state still love me and my family. I am confident that they will bless us again,” he said.

Speaking at an event in Chennapatna, he stated that he is still confidence that people will not forget his contributions for the development of the state.

Kumaraswamy also stated that it is his father HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister who brought in milk revolution in the state.

“He was the one who brought KMF to the state and developed it. People shall thank him always for this,” he said.