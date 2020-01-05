Will appeal to party high command for appointment of KPCC chief, CLP leader: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru

Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has said the Karnataka Congress has unanimously decided to appeal to the party high command regarding the appointment of KPCC President and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, “We have decided to gather the opinion of senior leaders regarding the selection of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and opposition leaders. We will appeal to the high command regarding the same. The party will decide its next course of action.”

He made these remarks after a meeting of senior party leaders was held at Parameshwara’s residence.

Adding that the Congress leaders discussed the current political scenario in the state, Parameshwara said: “We held a meeting to reiterate that we are not confused and we all are together.”

“There has been no personal discussion on who should be the president,” he said.

Earlier, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tendered resignation from their respective posts owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recent by-polls.

However the meeting ended with party leader DKShi walking out halfway through the meet.

The meeting also witnessed a heated verbal duel between former CMs Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily. Former union minister KH Muniyappa and MP BK Hariprasad used the meeting to attack Siddaramaiah.

According to the sources, in the meeting which was attended by the senior-most leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and others, DK Shivakumar wanted all the leaders to pass a resolution nominating him for the KPCC president post. But other leaders including MB Patil, Satish Jarakiholi opposed this claiming they are also in the race. Only Parameshwar extended his support to DKShi. Learning that he has no support in the meeting, he left the meeting saying he needs to visit a few temples.

A leader informed that DKShi shouted at the party leaders for not supporting his candidature. He also said that he was in legal soup because of them.

In the meeting, a few original party leaders including Veerappa Moily, KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad attacked Siddaramaiah for the party’s debacle in the recent by-election. But Siddaramaiah hit back.

Interestingly, the meeting decided to appeal to the AICC to let Siddaramaiah continue as the opposition leader in the state assembly.