‘Wild Karnataka’ to be screened at the UN headquarters on March 3

February 26, 2020
One of the films that got everyone to sit up and take notice of Karnataka’s bio-diversity last year was Wild Karnataka. The film will now be screened at the United National headquarters on World Wildlife Day, which is on March 3. Directed by Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma, Ricky Kej has worked on the music. Sir David Attenborough’s commentary is one of the highlights of this film which also saw a one-of-its-kind theatrical release.

“The UN Environment Programme is being kind enough to host this event, where they will screen our film and also have a panel discussion with Amoghavarsha and me,” says Ricky, who is an ambassador for various UN organisations working for the environment.

Ricky adds that the show will not just have some of the big delegates from the UN, but there will be space for a few lucky members of the public who will get to experience being in the headquarters. Wild Karnataka captures the rich bio-diversity of Karnataka, especially in the Western Ghats, wherein a bunch of wildlife lensmen led by Amoghavarsha and Kalyan Varma have recorded rare animal behaviours. From otters chasing tigers and dancing frogs to drone footage of elephants and tigers, it provides an educational and entertaining experience.

