Wholesale veggies price crash in city

The closure of K R Market and disruption in trading has led to a crash in wholesale vegetable prices in Bengaluru but retail prices seem to vary in different areas.

Prices of some vegetables have crashed in retail markets too though some vendors have held ground. Tomato prices have come down from Rs 20 to Rs 10 per kg. Beetroot is sold at Rs 30 (previous price Rs 40-50), capsicum Rs 30 (Rs 50), brinjal Rs 30 (Rs 40), carrot Rs 30 (Rs 69) among others.

The price varies from one area to another. For instance, potato rates in Gayatrinagar have remained at Rs 30/kg while consumers in neighbouring Malleswaram have to pay Rs 40/kg while potato prices have gone up by Rs 10/kg to Rs 40.

Kalasipalyam Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association president Anand Giri said the closure of KR Market had dealt a major blow as half the trading has come down.

An official in the Horticulture Department agreed that wholesale prices have seen a dip. “Vegetable price is hard to regulate, especially at a time when the demand has fallen by 25% to 30% due to the closure of hotels and other establishments. As farmers’ earnings take a beating, sowing for the next two months will come down. Then, we will see a shortage of supply and spike in prices. The current high rates in the retail market are due to less competition,” he said.