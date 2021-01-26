WHO official warns of continued Covid transmission after inoculation

Geneva

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official warned of the risk of continued transmission of the novel corona virus even after large-scale vaccinations in the foreseeable future.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told a virtual press conference on Monday that he doesn’t believe the world should start setting elimination or eradication of this virus as the bar for success.

“That is not the bar for success. The bar for success in reducing the capacity of this virus to kill, to put people in the hospital, to destroy our economic and social lives,” quoted Ryan as saying.

Asked whether Covid-19 will become endemic, he emphasized that “for the foreseeable future, the coverage of vaccines will not reach a point where it will stop transmission. So we’re likely to have continued transmission”.

Noting that countries should probably not expect to get rid of the virus by 2021, Ryan reminded that so far in human history “we’ve only ever eradicated one disease on this planet: smallpox”.

“We have to reach a point where we’re in control of the virus,” he added.

Ryan’s warning came as the global corona virus caseload was nearing the 100 million mark.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the Johns Hopkins University revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 99,660,483 and 2,138,299, respectively.