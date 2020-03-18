Whitefield entrepreneur multiplying B-school chances

A robust resume, exhaustive essays, letters of recommendation and a nerve-wracking interview — it takes more than just perfect scores for MBA aspirants to make a mark on admission committees of foreign universities. A city-based entrepreneur makes it easier.

For eight years, Whitefield resident Namita Garg, 43, has been mentoring business school aspirants through her admissions consulting firm, MBA Decoder. She and her team of three senior consultants handhold candidates through the challenging application process, one step at a time. “B-school applications are highly competitive. For instance, European B-school INSEAD is a melting pot with students from 90 nationalities,” Namita says.

She adds: “Committees look for applicants with leadership skills. Therefore, candidates must demonstrate their ability to take initiatives, drive people, manage stakeholders and make tangible impact to their organisations. While aspirants understand this, it’s difficult to coherently translate it on paper. This is where we come into the picture.” Her clients are professionals with 2-15 years of work experience, who wish to pursue MBA to advance their careers or change track.

“We begin by coaching them to think like leaders. Most applicants have a sketchy understanding of what leadership is. We make them aware of their strengths and weaknesses. We help convey it on paper by strategically telling their life stories through a resume, essays, letters of recommendation and interview. The process is highly introspective as applicants need to comb through their entire lives. They end up discovering themselves and we end up learning a lot from the gritty, driven achievers,” elaborates Namita.

A mother of two with experience in marketing and client servicing, she was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in 2011 when she wanted to begin a new professional innings. “I had taken long leave from work between late 2005 and 2007 to bring up my daughters. We were in the US and my husband decided to pursue an MBA. Since I wasn’t employed, I offered to help him with the application. I read voraciously on the subject and became his best critic,” she says. “We moved across continents when my husband joined London Business School in 2007. His roommate connected me to the consulting firm he had approached. I worked with them but felt they lacked a personalised approach while dealing with candidates. However, the exposure kindled my interest in the field.”

In 2010, they relocated to India and that’s her new plans began to take shape. “Having seen the average quality of services provided to Indian aspirants, I decided to venture into the space,” she recalls.

But is it a niche area? “In the US, it’s very common to approach admission consultants. In India, applicants are slowly warming up to it, thanks to the vast pool of information available online. I’ve been lucky in getting clients through word of mouth. However, I don’t believe in the numbers game and work with a few applicants every year but in an intensely collaborative way,” Namita says. Pointing out that it can get taxing during application season, she adds: “Thankfully, I don’t have to negotiate Bengaluru’s crippling traffic as I work from home. But my biggest challenge is to stay relevant. I don’t advertise on online platforms, so I am constantly present on MBA admission forums advising applicants pro-bono. It gives me the satisfaction of sharing my knowledge built over 10 years. Secondly, my work is very labour intensive so scaling up can be an issue as I’m quite wary of hiring people.”

She believes an entrepreneur’s journey is marked by ups and downs. “Start a business only if you really believe in your idea and feel it can help users benefit. Only this belief can keep you going in moments of distress,” she advises.