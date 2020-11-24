“When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button”: Rana

Popular Indian actor Rana Dagguabati opened up about his health and spoke about leading a life with severe health complications since his childhood. Rana, along with Tollywood director Nag Ashwin, was a guest in Sam Jam, a newly-launched talkshow by Samantha Akkineni, which is being telecasted on Aha.

The show’s trailer for its second episode showed glimpses of Rana opening up. The trailer begins with cheers as Rana is introduced and comes on stage. As Samantha hinted that she had come to know a critical piece of information about his past, Rana said, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys… It could have been a 70% chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30% chance of death straight.”

Rana was seen breaking down and turning emotional. While hailing Rana as a superhero, Samantha said “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me.”

Rana got married to Miheeka Bajaj earlier this year. In July, there were scores of rumours which claimed that he was in the United States for a kidney transplant. However, the actor rubbished the reports and speculations about his health. While interacting with his fans on Instagram, he had said that he was in the US for a few weeks for research, as part of his next project Hiranyakashyapu.

Earlier, he had also taken to Twitter and said, “Hearing lots of strange things about my health. I’m fine guys. Just some BP-based issues that I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon,” adding, “Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate. It’s my health not yours.”