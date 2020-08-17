What you need to know about glasses for toddlers

Most vision problems don’t show up until later in life, but if your darling is one of the few tykes with toddler eye problems and needs glasses early on, there are plenty of resources to help her get the proper prescription, lenses, and frames. And while you might be nervous about how your cutie will welcome this addition to her face, toddlers are amazingly adaptable — she’ll probably get used to her specs in no time at all. Here’s a 20/20 look at the facts about glasses for toddlers.

Making the Case for Toddler Glasses

Your toddler loves to learn and does so with all her senses. That’s why she’ll probably like the idea of seeing things better than she does now when you explain that glasses will help her do just that. That blurry squirrel in the tree? With her glasses, she’ll be able to see its fuzzy tail! And Elmo’s face will be crystal clear when she watches Sesame Street with her glasses on. Point out the many people in her world who wear glasses, too, like her Dad, her totally cool teenage babysitter, or her pal at preschool. If you emphasize the fact that lots of older kids wear glasses, she’ll probably welcome the chance to look (and see) like a big girl. The bottom line: Keep an upbeat attitude about her spectacles and she will, too.

Getting the Prescription

Your toddler is too young to read an eye chart (or anything, for that matter), so how does the optometrist or ophthalmologist determine what she can and cannot see? One strategy is the Lea test, which is similar to a regular eye chart, except that instead of letters, this one has symbols even young children can identify: a circle, a square, an apple, and a house. Another technique is retinoscopy, which involves shining light in your toddler’s eyes and observing the reflection. Using a series of lenses to see how the reflection changes, the specialist determines the right prescription. Just like before all doctor checkups, chat with your little one before the appointment to let her know that nothing will hurt (except maybe the drops, but that sting will subside in the blink of an eye) — and it might even be fun. But be prepared for some skittishness or tears since a new situation — especially one in a dark room with a strange person very near your child’s face — could be scary for some tots.

Getting Toddler Glasses

Your pediatrician, optometrist, or ophthalmologist should be able to recommend a store that specializes in glasses for toddlers, where the optician will make sure your sweetie’s specs don’t pinch her nose or wobble (even when she does). You’ll also want to look for these special features to match your tot’s very active (and accident-prone) life:

Lenses that last. For safety’s sake, choose lenses made of plastic or polycarbonate (a strong, shatterproof, lightweight plastic). The upside is these materials are hard to break, but the downside is they’re prone to scratches — so ask for a protective coating to be applied when you order your toddler’s glasses.

Frames that really fit. With all the running, jumping, and falling little ones do, it's important that toddler glasses stay put and intact. Some make use of elastic straps instead of earpieces to minimize the possibility of breaking that thin piece of plastic or metal. Some frames feature flexible hinges, which enable the specs to take a licking without coming apart at the seams. And look for comfort cables (aka cable temples), which replace earpieces that press against the side of a child's head with ones that curl around toddler ears, making them extra secure and comfy.

Delightful designs. Naturally, comfort and fit are foremost when it comes to frames, but your tot might be more likely to love her specs if you let her have a (little) say about what they look like. There are many different styles of glasses for toddlers: Perhaps she can choose the frame color or lens shape, or at the very least, get her the glasses case she has her toddler eye on.

Getting Used to Toddler Glasses

The biggest challenge of glasses for toddlers may be getting your child to wear them as much as she should. Be patient but persistent — try not to get angry when she takes them off again (and again) or leaves them everywhere around the house except on her face. Just perch those specs back on that adorable nose with a gentle reminder that her glasses help her see better and she must wear them. (This will get easier with time, really.)