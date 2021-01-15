What will travel look like in a post-Covid world?

Never has there been a year when understanding the future of travel has been more important. Which countries can you go to without quarantining? Will I have to take a Covid-19 test during my journey? How many times will I need to change my face mask on the plane?

It’s been an undeniably rocky road but a new year is around the corner and it’s hoped that thanks to new air corridors opening up and better testing protocols, trips abroad will start becoming easier again.

Travel, of course, won’t be the same as it once was, but maybe that won’t be a bad thing. Cities will be quieter, UNESCO World Heritage Sites won’t be over-crowded and the skies will be less polluted. The planet has had a breather, and although the tourism industry has been suffering massively, the pandemic has taught us a vital lesson – that travel is a privilege and not a right.

What is conscious travel?

After 2020, we predict the rise of the conscious traveller; this is someone who is far more discerning about the journeys they go on, willing and able to be away from home for longer (thanks to remote working), more appreciative of their surroundings and local people, and less reckless in their spending.

“I worked out that I must have spent over €22,000 on trips to Las Vegas over the past few years,” I overheard a young woman saying in the hair salon saying recently. “I have been six times and each time I had to pay for plane tickets, new clothes, hotels, booze, clubbing, everything. It makes me feel sick when I think about it.” She added: “In the future, I am going to travel far less, and really think about where I want to go – not just go with all my friends to the same place every year.”

While many of us desperately miss the freedom and excitement of travel, there is no doubt that there has been a realisation that travelling for social prestige and Instagram “likes” should not be what motivates us going forward. We have to choose trips that really mean something to us and are worth the effort and risk of making a journey to an overseas location (we predict the risk of catching the virus to be an ongoing issue for longer than we hope). So we have to adapt.

How will our travel habits change?

After months of cabin fever, there will be a universal hunger for wide-open spaces. In the US, for example, state and national parks have experienced huge influxes of visitors post-lockdown, and the trend is set to continue in 2021 and beyond as time spent in the wilderness is felt to be an antidote to modern urban life. The point-to-point holiday, whereby travellers fly to a single location and then return home, will be rivalled by an emerging trend for trips that take in multiple locations, occur at a slower pace, and are as much about the journey as the ultimate destination.

As people think more carefully about the way they travel, they will seek out hotels and travel companies that are doing everything they can to minimise their impact on the planet. We can also expect accreditation to gain prominence, as consumers look for reassurance from legitimate “eco-tourism” certifications. In 2021 and beyond, we can expect beachgoers to be swapping sun and pina coladas for shade and coconut water. Even if visitors aren’t specifically travelling for a detox or boot camp experience, they will want to book trips that leave them feeling better than before when they return home. Wellness tourism will be increasingly popular.

Engaging with local communities in a safe and respectful way will also be an important aspect of trips in the future, with tourists keen to learn and form human connections. We will also want to leave a positive footprint – to give something back – whether that is paying direct or volunteering.

Finally, as the idea of the “holiday” starts to feel anachronistic, simply “being” abroad will be the mindful alternative. This will manifest in the rise of ‘workations,’ where visitors combine work with vacations, embedding themselves for longer periods of time in a certain place.