Wenlock Hospital for ‘hospital stay’ programme: Sriramulu

Mangaluru

State health minister B Sriramulu, has chosen district Wenlock Hospital here for his ‘hospital stay’ programme. With this, the government Wenlock Hospital, which can be compared to some of the best hospitals in the state on account of facilities available and therefore has stood out as a ray of hope for the poor, is likely to turn more patient-friendly.

Sriramulu has announced that his next ‘hospital day’ programme would be at Wenlock Hospital Mangaluru. He is likely to visit the hospital, stay there overnight within a few weeks from now, and lend an ear to the problems faced by the patients and the requirement of infrastructure for the hospital improvement.

The said programme was initiated by the minister during September last, with the stated aim of improving quality of treatment at the hospitals. He has prepared a list of hospitals he plans to visit but is yet to officially convey his decision to the officials of Wenlock Hospital about his planned programme.

The said hospital is in need of immediate grant of five crore rupees for the super speciality block with 200 beds to buy equipment. This block has a 35-bed intensive care unit for which staff, group D employees and technical staff are yet to be posted. The block also needs a trauma block and new casualty ward. As different blocks of Wenlock Hospital are located far away from each other, moving between these buildings poses a problem. A demand to inter-connect these blocks through internal passages is pending with the government. Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajeshwari Devi, said that these demands would be put forth before the minister during his stay here.

A patient being treated in the hospital said that the hospital has been serving the patients well but rued the fact that generic and Janaushadhi Kendras located inside and outside the hospital complex do not many a time, have enough stock of medicines needed. He wanted that these medical shops keep enough stock of all the medicines needed by the patients.