‘We will not tolerate injustice by BJP’ – Vishwakarma Mahasabha

Udupi: “Nearly 14,000 voters belonging to the Vishwakarma community have voted for B M Sukumar Shetty, MLA of Byndoor. Every now and then Sukumar Shetty says that people of the Vishwakarma community are with us. But he had not done anything for us. They want us during the election for votes,” said district leader of Vishwakarma Mahasabha Ramesh Achar Kundapur.

Ramesh Achar was speaking in the press conference that was organized at the press club in the town. He further said, “We had asked for a position for Narayan Acharya of Byndoor in the organizing committee of Kollur Mookambika temple. But so far this has not been granted. Injustice is meted out to our community in every manner. Are we slaves? If the same situation continues we have the capability to teach a lesson to leaders like Sukumar Shetty.

“Youths of our community are being instigated in the name of caste and religion by the MLA in order to play his politics. Youths are suffering without work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Government has to put efforts into providing them employment.

“The BJP government has to waive off the loan of Vishwakarma Development Corporation. In addition, it has to release a package of Rs 300 crore. As many as 45 lac people of the state, belonging to the Vishwakarma community, have supported BJP. We do not seek any position. But strengthen us. We will not keep quiet if our faith is taken for granted by BJP. Our community people should get representation in every legislative constituency. At least four people have to get an opportunity in boards and corporations. This has to be done by all the MLAs in their respective constituencies.”

Narayana Acharya Byndoor, president Vishwakarma Mahasabha, Rajesh Acharya Byndoor, treasurer, Ramesh Acharya Hebri, leader and Gangadhara Acharya Uddalgudde were present.