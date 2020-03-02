We take the hit together: Kohli defends Rahane after defeat

Captain Virat Kohli on Monday rushed to the defense of Ajinkya Rahane, stating that it was a collective failure of the batting unit and that Team India takes the hit as a group. Another batting capitulation forced the World No.1 Test side to suffer a 7-wicket hammering in Christchurch as New Zealand romped to an emphatic 2-0 series sweep on Monday.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has drawn a lot of flak after managing to score only 91 runs in both Tests of New Zealand tour. In the crucial Test series that is part of the World Test Championship, Rahane’s lack of form has been one of the main reasons behind India suffering a clean sweep.

“Collectively as a batting unit we did not perform. We take the hit together as a group, batting group as a team. Firstly, Jinx is one of those players who has been very solid for us in Test cricket. I don’t look at averages and numbers. It’s about impact performances. You know whether he is been able to make impact performances for the team and the answer for me is yes. Whenever we have required important performance from him, more often than not he has delivered in that regard,” Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

Since his Test debut in 2013, Rahane has grown into one of the most impactful players in Test cricket for India, especially when the team travels overseas. He is gritty and resolute and is one who can deliver even under difficult circumstances.

“You also have to figure out how many guys in your team do average more than 43, 42 or 44 in Test cricket. So if you have a solid middle order, you have to make sure that those guys are playing together enough. Few games here and there, you don’t execute those things properly that doesn’t mean you become bad players. Jinx for us has been pretty solid as far as I see it. He has put his hands up on many occasions when the team has been in trouble. There are no issues there,” Kohli added.

India were bowled out for 124 in their second innings, setting New Zealand with a paltry chase of 132 for a 2-0 whitewash. Henry Nicholls hit the winning run for New Zealand with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell doing the bulk of the scoring. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets and Umesh Yadav one after the Kiwi openers put on a solid 103-run stand.

