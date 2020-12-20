We need more funds from Centre to repair highways due to floods: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

Karnataka on Saturday appealed to union minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari to release adequate grants to take up flood damage repair works as Karnataka has suffered severe damages to infrastructure including National Highways.

For the last one year, Yediyurappa has come under severe attack from Opposition parties as they have been alleging that the Union government was not releasing funds in-time, which is leading the state to bankruptcy.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying and dedicating a total of 33 National Highway projects worth Rs 10,904 crore covering 1,197 kms length in a virtual event held here, Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa said that floods have wreaked havoc in the state as a result of this, highways in the state have suffered huge damage. “We need additional funds to carry out repair works,” he said.

He also sought to expedite the improvement of all congested intersections of National Highways connecting Bengaluru City, Up-gradation of existing four-lane National Highway from Bangalore to Tumkur section to eight-lane with a service Road.

Though he hailed Gadkari’s announcement releasing investment of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for various highway development in the state.

He also assured that he would expedite land acquisition issues by directing all Deputy Commissioners for the speedy disposal of pending cases regarding land acquisitions.

Former Prime Minister H. D. Devegowda, Union Ministers D. V. Sadananda Gowda, Prahlada Joshi, Union Minister of State of Highways and Road Transports V. K. Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, Rajyasabha Member M. Mallikarjuna Kharge addressed the gathering at this virtual event.

Several ministers, MPs and legislators and senior officers of union government and Karnataka were also present.