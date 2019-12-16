We managed the game really well: Maurizio Sarri after victory over Udinese

Turin

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is satisfied with the club’s performance against Udinese as he feels that they managed the game really well.

“I am satisfied because for the first time after a Champions League match we managed a game really well,” the club’s official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus secured a 3-1 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match.

Sarri further stated: “Right now, the front three are doing very well, we also faced a team that likes to dribble: we did well for a long stretch, and today we could afford to play this trident. This is an extraordinary solution, but to be kept in mind at certain times during the games and the season. Even in defence, the team did what I asked, it was needed.”

Juventus now have 39 points from 16 games in Serie A and will compete against Sampdoria in the next match on December 18.