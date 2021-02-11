We fully deserved three points against Chennaiyin, says Coyle

Bambolim

After a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said that his side fully deserved the three points despite lacking in the goal-scoring opportunities. Jamshedpur did not register a single shot on target, compared to Chennaiyin’s four but still ended on the winning side. The result lifted Coyle’s team to the sixth spot while Chennaiyin remained at eighth.

The opening half proved to be a cagey contest with both sides displaying great defensive organisation. Chennaiyin started bright and fashioned chances but failed to convert them again. Jamshedpur eventually grew into the game but lacked incision in the attacking third. “I do not think we played badly in the last game. I thought we improved in the second half but the goal changed the game. What we had to do today is win the game and we played good football against a very good team. A team I know very well, how dangerous they are,” Coyle said after the game.

“We had chances before the goal and I think we fully deserve the three points. The spirit the boys showed, we were beset by injuries before and after the game. (Nerijus) Valskis missed the game with a small niggle and then Diniliana, Stephen Eze and Alex Lima go off. The boys really wore the heart on their sleeves tonight and it was brilliant the way we represented the club tonight,” he added. Coyle believes that the three points against Chennaiyin will keep them in the race for the playoffs.

“All we have done is given ourselves a chance. Three teams are ahead of us at the moment and all of them have a game in hand. There are still enough points to play. What we have to do is keep ourselves in the fight. Keep it interesting because it is for someone else to give away. We have to keep trying, keep trying to win and keep it interesting and if someone else drops down then we have to capitalise and the only way to do that is to give performances like tonight,” he said. “There are tough games coming up, ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City and Bengaluru. In the first half of the season, we beat ATK Mohun Bagan, we drew against Mumbai with 10-man and beat Bengaluru. It is going to be challenging but we are ready for the battles,” Coyle added.