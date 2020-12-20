CITIESTOP NEWS

Watch Jupiter-Saturn conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium

IBC Office December 20, 2020
0 106 Less than a minute

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday between 6.30-7.30 p.m., an official said on Sunday.

“We have set up telescopes in our premises to watch the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Monday evening if weather conditions permit,” said the planetarium official in a statement here.

Due to the Covid-induced restrictions on people gathering in large numbers in public places, those who register online to watch the celestial event will be allowed in the planetarium in batches of limited numbers to maintain social distancing.

“Those unable to watch the event at the planetarium due to curbs on crowding, can see the conjunction of the two stars online at our website (www.taralaya.org) or Facebook and Youtube channel,” said the statement.

As the fifth planet from the sun, Jupiter is the largest in the solar system, as a gas giant with a mass one-thousandth of the Sun.

“As the sixth planet from the sun and second largest in the solar system, Saturn is a gas giant with an average radius of nine times that of earth,” added the official.

The conjunction also coincides with the longest day (December 21) in the year as the sun reaches a point where it appears to shine farthest to the south of equator over the Tropic of Capricorn, marking the start of the winter solstice.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 20, 2020
46

Eating avocado daily keeps gut healthy

December 20, 2020
133

Covid-19 fight gets sensor-sheet boost in Bengaluru

December 20, 2020
105

431 trees to be axed to widen bypass to Bengaluru airport

December 20, 2020
220

Karnataka Congress leader welcomes BJP’s Bill on cow slaughter ban

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker