Waste micro-plan mooted for Shivajinagar

BBMP is all set to come up with a micro-plan on garbage clearance and disposal for Shivajinagar, one of the oldest commercial-cum-residential areas in the city.

The plan, which will be tailor-made to meet the demands of different businesses in the hub, will specify the types of waste generated, how many times it will be lifted, timings for waste collection, disposal mechanism and measures to be taken to thwart foul smell in market areas. An assurance to this effect was given by BBMP special commissioner (solid waste management) D Randeep and joint commissioner Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday during an interaction with Russell Market traders as part of Project Shivajinagar, an initiative by MLA Rizwan Arshad.

Currently, garbage is being collected from commercial areas in the locality at 8am every day. “But the problem in and around Russell Market is that waste starts accumulating later in the day and is dumped on the road. Over 20 types of major businesses — including eateries, meat stalls, vegetable vendors, cloth shops, fish stores and large caterers — generate waste,” Arshad said.

Meat stall owners said auto tippers come to collect waste very early, and the trash generated through the day has to be kept outside to prevent rodents from entering shops.

Khan said, “There are several ways to help BBMP in maintaining cleanliness such avoiding use of plastic bags and wrapping up meat in plantain leaves or any other eco-friendly material.” He felt things could improve if there is coordination between citizens and the agency. Randeep said BBMP will improve frequency of waste collection.