Washbasin kept at the entrance of hospital amid Conoravirus

Mangaluru

Towards creating awareness among the people about the need to maintain good health and high level of hygiene, a basin to wash hands and a fever clinic to check health of the visitors have been opened at the entry gate of Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte here.

The hospital gets large number of visitors from various parts of the stat and Kerala. Considering this, the management of Yenepoya deemed university hospital has provided a basin and sanitizer to enable people to properly clean their hands before going in. Before proceeding to the hospital, the people also go through the fever clinic in which a team of about 15 from medical department screen the visitors for coronavirus (COVID-19) before allowing them to proceed. As the hospital normally is crowded by staff and patients, this method is being followed, the management of the hospital explained.

Mustafa, head of maintenance department, said that it is impossible to provide face masks and hand rub to everyone visiting the hospital. Therefore, wash basin has been provided by the maintenance department. Wash basins will also be provided in other parts of the hospital till the affect of coronavirus tapers off, and this serves as a measure to spread awareness among the general public, he stated.

Administrative officer of the hospital, Dr Suneeta Saldanha, said that hose suffering from fever have been requested to get themselves checked at the fever clinic outside the hospital. She said that wash basin has been opened as many people visit the hospital, which facilitates people coming in and going out of the hospital to wash their hands clean.

Medical superintendent, Dr S Padmanabha, stated that the fever clinic has been opened at Yenepoya Hospital since the last three days to create awareness about coronavirus. He said that about 20 to 25 patients are being checked there every day and whenever felt necessary, the people are being admitted into the isolation ward. “Already three were admitted into the isolation ward, and released after they tested negative for coronavirus. The hospital is creating awareness among the people. We advise them to block droplets from getting sprayed with the help of their towels, hands etc when coughing and sneezing, to keep safe distance from people, to wear masks, and to keep washing their hands often. These are measure to stop coronavirus from spreading,” he said.