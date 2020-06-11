Wanted to tell good stories, create great roles for women: Anushka Sharma on turning producer

Actor Anushka Sharma, who produced the hit show ‘Paatal Lok‘, has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry.

The ‘PK’ actor, currently basking in the success of her debut web series ‘Paatal Lok‘, explained her decision to turn producer.

“I did not start producing films to make movies for me to star in. I just wanted to tell good stories. I would be sitting and talking to writers, discussing things with them and I would wonder why a certain type of films where not being written,” she added.

“I realised that it was not very common for great roles to be constantly written for women in our industry. So, I wanted to take this step and create roles for actors who would fit right for the project. The vision was always to say stories which we believed were unconventional and unique,” the 32-year-old star said.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actor made her production debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Paatal Lok,’ the thriller show that started streaming on May 15. She also revealed that her parents have loved the show.

“My parents have seen Paatal Lok, they have liked it and then they are very happy and proud like how any parents would be of their children’s accomplishment and appreciation they are getting for it,” the ‘Sultan’ actor added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma shared an intriguing motion poster of her next venture – ‘Bulbbul.’

Bankrolled by the actor’s production house, Clean Slate Films, the forthcoming movie will release on Netflix on June 24.