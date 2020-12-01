Vydehi Hospital to start Phase 3 Covaxin clinical trial from December 2

The highly anticipated vaccine by Bharat Biotech will soon undergo Phase 3 clinical trial in Vydehi Hospital from December 2.

Clintrac International Pvt Ltd and Vydehi Hospital have partnered to initiate the third phase of the trial at the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre.

K M Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Vydehi Hospital said that the vaccine will be administered on 1,000 subjects in two doses.

“The first dosage will be administered on December 2. Following this, we will study the subjects for 28 days. On December 30, the second dosage will be administered,” he said. The hospital is looking for 1,000 volunteers to take part in the trial.

“We have a 1,800-bed facility as well as specialists in the field. Our experts and research team will evaluate the trial results. The third phase of the trial is critical in determining the success of a vaccine,” he said.

Asked about a timeframe for the final outcome, Murthy said the trial will be keenly observed by all, but he had confidence in Bharat Biotech’s experience.

“This is a company that has manufactured vaccines for many diseases. We are hoping for a positive outcome at the earliest, but we will let the experts and authorities do the rest,” he said.

The hospital said in a statement that it is expecting to enroll 1,000 subjects in the coming days and hope to provide quality data for analysis by the sponsor team and submission to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as “part of this national and prestigious trial”.