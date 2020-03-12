Vu Televisions leads the 4K television industry with the launch of Vu Premium 4K TV

India’s leading premium television company, VuTelevisions — the leaderinquality, innovation and design in the television industry is set to launch the VuPremium 4K TV – a TV with unparalleled features at an unbelievable price.Targeted at the new age consumer who seeks innovative and technologically advanced products,Vu Premium 4K TV offers top-of-the-line features and state-of art design at a competitive price. The new range of televisions will be available on Flipkart from Rs.24, 999 onwards.

The Vu Premium 4KTV range is available in three sizes – 43” (108cm), 50” (127cm) and 55” (140cm). The TVs are equipped with A+ Grade Panel with 400+ nits brightness having Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation Speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology, Bezel-Less Design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode alongwith the latest Android 9.0 pie, giving a luxury viewing experienceat home.

Commenting on the launch, DevitaSaraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Televisions quoted, “Vu is known for its leadership and innovation in the TV industry over the past 10 years.We have been a customer favourite with over 90% of consumers buying Vu TVs repeatedly and also recommending them to their friends and family. Our promise to the consumer is to provide the best in class product at an affordable price without compromising on quality and service. And today, Vu ushers in the new era of 4K with the launch of the Vu Premium 4K TV”