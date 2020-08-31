VP Naidu includes pic of kambala in National Sports Day tweet

Mangaluru: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on August 29, made the people of Tulunadu very happy by including their traditional sport “kambala” in his greetings on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

On Saturday, August 29, the Vice President tweeted out his greetings to the nation in Hindi, saying, “Happy National Sports Day! Corona has disrupted our sports activities… but today, it is important to stay physically and mentally fit, only then we will be able to fight infection. So do regular yoga … exercise … Make ‘Fit India’ a mass movement. #NationalSportsDay”

Along with the tweet, VP Naidu attached photos of various sports, namely kushti, hockey, air gun firing, and Tulunadu’s very own, kambala.

The tweet was welcomed by Tuluvas from all corners of the world, who thanked the Vice President for recognising the ancient sport of the Tulu culture.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament from Mangaluru, thanked the Vice President on behalf of all the people of Karnataka, for including kambala in his greetings.

Other Twitter users also expressed their joy over the largely overlooked Tulu sport being recognised by Vice President Naidu on a global platform.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year since 2012 in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player who won India the gold medal at the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics.