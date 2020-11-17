Visit Degree Colleges to Check Student Safety: DCM

Bengaluru

Physical classes of postgraduate, graduate and diploma final year students who have been bundled for 8 months due to Kovid-19 commenced on Tuesday, said Higher Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N. Ashwaththanarayan visited the Maharani College of the city and inspected it.

He reviewed the Covid safety measures adopted by the UGC Guidelines and interacted with students and faculty.

He walked around the corridors of the college, examining factors such as physical distance of the students, sanitation of the classroom, cleanliness, mask wear, and air-light in the rooms.

The enthusiasm of the students.

DCM Ashwaththanarayana, who was enthusiastic about education despite Kovid, spoke with the students as they walked into the classrooms and received information on the grievances of the students. Besides, do not care about the virus. Get safely home from college. Take care of your health, physical distance, mask wear and sanitize.

Good response from students:

Deputy chief ministers who spoke to reporters during a visit to the college; “Colleges have started after eight months. Final year students are attending classes. There has been a good response. It is only the beginning. Step by step the children will be coming to the colleges more and more.

The students kept saying they were not satisfied with the online classes.

Thus, began college. Free Covid test for all.

Anyone can do a free test. Final year classes have been started. First, making a contact class for the island’s children of the year. We do not force anyone to attend physical classes. Those who wish can come. But the Corona Test Report should be theirs, he said.

Responding to a question from reporters about when the school and undergraduate colleges will start, DCM and graduate colleges are now open. The government is taking measures to open schools and undergraduate colleges with the benefit of its beneficiaries. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education will inform about this.

The rest of the guest lecturers will be recruited on demand. All measures will be taken in the interests of the students. Cabinet approval on transfer of teachers. “The transfer process will be started soon,” he said.

CET counselling will be held shortly after students and parents are looking forward. Counselling had to be over already. Delayed because of Covid. He informed that the date would be announced as soon as possible.Goma Devi of Maharani Cluster University, Department of College Education P Pradeep attended