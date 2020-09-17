Viren Khanna: Once an influential police informant, now a drug suspect

Known for his ostentatious parties among revellers, Viren Khanna was also once a police informant, but is now a suspect in one of the biggest drug cases in recent times.

Police investigating the case have found that Viren had got into the good books of the law enforces by offering information about rave parties organised by others leading to raids.

He then used his influence within the police circles to violate a few rules in his own parties, said an investigating officer. Khanna, whom the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested in Delhi based on information from B K Ravi Shankar in a Banaswadi drugs case registered in 2018, allegedly violated the rules by playing loud music in late hours and allowed his parties to stretch beyond the permitted time.

A senior police officer said Khanna misused his rapport with the police, which he built by being an informant. “We’ve brought this in our investigation records,” he added. Police also found that Khanna lured the crowd by letting peddlers supply drugs, a reason why several celebs thronged his parties.

He gave free entry for women to ensure a larger crowd in the parties.

In an interview Khanna gave, he admitted that 800 people turned up for a party he organised at a farmhouse for 100, despite a ban on live music beyond 11.30 pm.

In the same interview, he said he had pulled police raids with the help of an influential expat.

“We’ve placed the paper clipping (of the interview) as evidence in the case. There’re other allegations (of violation) in his parties, which we’re verifying,” said an investigating officer. Police regard Khanna as more important than other suspects. During the search on his house (an apartment in Shantinagar) on September 8, police found a pair of Karnataka police uniforms and contraband materials, hookah pots, notepad and other items.