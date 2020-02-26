Viraat and Sanjana Anand romance in Adhuri Lover

After their first outing with Kiss, director AP Arjun and actor Viraat are teaming up for yet another film. However, this time around, it is newbie Bharath Raghavendra who will direct Viraat in this film that is being backed by Arjun. Arjun had recently released a poster with a silhouette of a person to announce the title — Adhuri Lover. Confirming that Viraat is, in fact, playing the lead role, he says, “This is a fun film that will cater to the youth. We are looking at kickstarting the project by the end of this month.”

For this role, Viraat is apparently working on a makeover of sorts. “I’ve been sporting a lean frame until now. But for this film, I am required to bulk up. I play an interesting character , who will do anything for love. It is one that youngsters will connect with. In a way, it adds to the image that people have of me after my last film. It offers me the opportunity to explore and work on the mass appeal that comes with playing such a character,” he says.

Meanwhile, Arjun also adds that he has chosen Sanjana Anand to be the leading lady for the film, as she fits into the girl-next-door character to the T. “She fits the bill for the character we have and we believe in her acting abilities. Virat and Sanjana will be an interesting pair to watch out for,” he adds.