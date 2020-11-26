Violent protests continue in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan

People in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan continue to hold violent protests across the region against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government over rigged assembly elections.

The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the roads to show their anger and frustration.

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won a majority of the 23 assembly seats and is poised to form the government.

The opposition has termed the elections rigged and accused the government of the blatant misuse of power.

Hundreds of people have joined the demonstrations following a protest call made by their political parties. They say they will not move until justice is delivered to them.

While all elections in the illegally occupied regions are important to Islamabad, this year’s elections were of uncommon prominence and desperation for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s all-weather friend China wants it to gain complete political control over the region for its strategic and ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under its growing pressure and demands only, Khan in the run-up to the polls had declared the status of a provisional province to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

It was reported that both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz have levelled allegations of rigging in the recent GB elections. A winner is yet to be announced from the Pakistan-occupied region.