Vinayak Joshi to marry badminton player VarshaBelawadi

Vinayak Joshi, actor and RJ, is ready to bid goodbye to singlehood. Yes, the multifaceted talent has found his soulmate and prepping up to tie the knot, soon.

Joshi will be marrying badminton player VarshaBelawadi. Talking about his fiance, he said that they had danced together in their childhood days, but reconnected only after years through their common friends, 25 years later.

Speaking about his fiance, Vinayak Joshi said, “We had danced together when we were 7. We met after 25 years through a common friend, we haven’t stopped meeting since then. She is a national badminton champion and has played many open international tournaments representing the country.

Her world ranking was 120, when she retired from competitive tournaments last year. Currently she is the head coach at an academy.”

Vinayak Joshi started his acting journey with Shivaraj Kumar and Ramesh Aravind’sNammooraMandaraHoove as a child artist. Since then he worked in over 70 movies tha include AmruthaVarshini, Laali, Simhada Mari, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu, Appu, Kanti, Nanna KanasinaHoove, Minchina Ota, Chitra, GovinadaayaNamaha, Jaguar etc.

He was also part of many television serials. Notably, he worked in Phani Ramachandra’s popular daily soap Dandapindagalu and TS Nagabharaná’sMussanje. He had participated in many reality shows that include KicchaSudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 3.

Coming to VarshaBelawadi, she is a national level badminton player. She is representing Karnataka for 10 years.