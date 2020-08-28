Vinayak Joshi ties knot to Varsha Belawadi in a low-key wedding

At a time when most celebrities have been shying away from tying the knot, given the limitations on guests owing to the pandemic, actor Vinayak Joshi has gone ahead with his nuptial plans. On Friday morning, the actor married badminton player and coach Varsha Belawadi at a temple in South Bengaluru in an intimate celebration. The couple tied the knot in an Arya Samaj style wedding with the rituals in place, following which they had a ring exchange ceremony. In keeping with government regulations for larger gatherings, the wedding not only had a limited set of guests, but their entry into the venue was also staggered, to avoid overcrowding at any given point. While everyone had to have masks on, there was a station for mandatory sanitisation and everyone’s contact details were registered to help keep track of people in case of any emergency.

Vinayak, who was seen beaming right through the ceremony, said, “This is a very special day for both of us. We are thrilled that we got to have all our near ones around us. We kept the guest list limited and for those special ones who could not make it, we live-streamed the proceedings.”

In fact, Vinayak did not even invite too many of his friends and associates from the film and television industry for this celebration. “We just wanted to keep it simple and with all the cautions in mind, given the pandemic,” he said. The couple, who had met many years ago, were introduced by common friends last year and since then have had eyes only for each other.