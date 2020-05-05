ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Vin Diesel confirms ‘Chronicles of Riddick 4’ script almost ready

IBC News Bureau May 5, 2020
0 85 Less than a minute

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of “Furya”, the fourth film in the “Chronicles of Riddick” series, will be complete soon.

The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick in the sci-fi film franchise, announced the update on Instagram over the weekend.

“Happy Furyan Friday… The latest ‘Chronicles of Riddick’ script comes in next week. GRRR!” Diesel captioned his quarantine video.

“Riddick 4: Furya” has been been in development for quite some time now, following the success of the third part “Riddick” (2013).

The series started in 2000 with “Pitch Black” and the sequel, “The Chronicles of Riddick”, came out in 2004.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

May 7, 2020
140

Chinese President cautions against complacency as China downgrades risk levels

May 7, 2020
103

COVID worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump

May 7, 2020
93

Women demand voice in coronavirus response

May 7, 2020
81

Health Ministry decides to use modified train coaches for mild cases

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker