Vijay’s ‘Master’ to release in several languages on January 13

Finally, the makers of ‘Master’ have announced the much awaited update of the film. Accordingly, Vijay’s ‘Master’ will be released on January 13 in several languages. The makers have announced it with a special poster featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and confirmed the simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Fans have waited almost a year to see ‘Master’ on big screens, and now they will get set to witness two big actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in theatres.

Vijay is playing the role of a professor for the first time, while Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist. Both will have a back story which will be inter-connected to each other. Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s directorial also has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah playing crucial roles with Arjun Das, Shanthanu, Gouri G Kishan, Sanjeev, Mahendran, Ramya, and others in supporting roles.

‘Master’ is produced by XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, and it is going to be the biggest release in Vijay’s career. Vijay and ‘Master’ have also reportedly requested the Tamil Nadu government to increase theater occupancy in the state.