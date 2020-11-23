Vijayendra Tantra is a money-sharing strategy

Raichur

BJP wins in Shira after Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and his son Vijayendra illegally financed elections. Vijayendra’s strategy is not a victory in Shira. Former CM Siddaramaiah claimed that the fund was Vijayendra’s strategy.

Siddaramaiah, who was addressing a Congress convention in the field of Muski, said that BJP leader Vijayendra Bartare will also distribute money in Muski. He appealed to the people not to fall victim to any of his lure.

The Congress is sure to win the next election in the state and come to power. If promised, we would ensure the distribution of 10 kg of rice to all the poor of society.

CM has imposed thousands of crores of debt on the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great liar. The Prime Minister, who promised to bring black money, has not even taken the country’s account into account.

It is in the hands of all voters to save the country and the state. It is true that the BJP’s defeat in the Musky election is not a change in the state. However, he said that the people should be taught a lesson against the corruption of the government.

Speaking to KPCC President DK Shivakumar, the Congress said the defeat in RR Nagar and Shiraz was not conducive. He said he was ready to give the BJP in Muskie.

The ruling machine has been misused by the BJP in the by-elections held in the state so far. The government is also collecting official caste information in Muskie. The government is doing something that threatens the authorities. CM has gone out of his way to take control of the Musky field. But we also know how to face the election.

The congressman’s wish is to change the direction of the state’s politics in the Musky field. Similarly, DK Shivakumar called on the people to convey a clear message to the government by winning the Congress party.

Basanaguda Thuruwiha, who was defeated by the BJP in the last assembly elections, joined the Congress on Monday. It was in this backdrop that a massive congress was held in the town.

Leader of the Opposition Leader S.R. Patil, KPCC vice president Ishwar Khandre, Satish Jarakiholi, district president B.V. Nayak, MLAs Basanagowda Daddal, Hulaghery, Raghavendra Hitnal and many others were present at the event.