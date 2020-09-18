Vijayendra has not interfered in governance: BSY dismisses allegations against son

Bengaluru

Rubbishing claims that his son Vijayendra was interfering in the administration of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday alleged that a “systematic conspiracy” was going on to “unnecessarily tarnish” his son’s reputation and to “create confusion”.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa was in New Delhi on Friday to discuss issues related to expediting the Mekedatu and Kalasa-Banduri projects, and also to discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is natural that people cannot tolerate those who are growing. Vijayendra in no way at any moment has interfered (in administration). As state Vice President (BJP) he is doing his duty by travelling across the state to strengthen the party,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question regarding his son being termed the “Super CM”.

Yediyurappa was speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. “Some people are indulging in a systematic conspiracy to unnecessarily bring his (Vijayendra) name to tarnish his reputation and create confusion,” he said.

Earlier this year, Yediyurappa’s detractors within the party leaked an internal letter that was allegedly written to air out their issues with the CM. In the letter, several BJP leaders had alleged that Vijayendra Yeddyurappa was interfering in matters related to the state’s administration and that he was the “Super CM”.

The letter, which went viral, resulted in politicians cutting across party lines to term Vijayendra as the “de facto CM”. On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah said that Vijayendra was the de facto Chief Minister. He also accused Vijayendra of interfering with the administration.

“Vijayendra is the de facto CM, whereas Yediyurappa is the de jure CM,” he had said.

The Karnataka Congress had also alleged that Vijayendra held meetings with the government medical officers to discuss issues related to hiring more doctors. The Congress had questioned his locus standi in the matter and had said that he had no such right as he does not hold a Constitutional position, which allows him access to do so.

While several in the old guard are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from the Congress and JD(S) like R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for cabinet berths. The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant. Yediyurappa is looking to appoint a minimum of three new ministers.

There is also strong speculation about the possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa’s age. However it has been rejected by senior party leaders like its state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, Ministers R Ashoka and Suresh Kumar.