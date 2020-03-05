Vijay Suriya signs next project, working with IT professionals

There’s nothing ‘formulaic’ about TV star turned film actor Vijay Suriya’s next big screen outing. “It’s probably the state of mind that I am in right now that made me accept this film. The subject explores the life of an IT guy and the changes that he goes through with each significant situation in his life. Personally, from a singleton, to a married man last year, and turning father recently, I could relate to the metamorphosis of the protagonist’s life and that stayed with me,” shares Vijay, who amidst his TV outings has gone about shooting for an upcoming film. Made by a team of newcomers, all working full-time in the IT sector, the yet-untitled film is being directed by Chethan Shetty and is being filmed at an IT firm in Bellandur. “The highlight is that it is not your regular masala flick and steers clear of cliches, song, dance and fights. The screenplay is the movie’s biggest draw,” shares Vijay. But he has chosen to imbibe one mass element into this film. “The team had suggested another name for the character, but I asked if they could change it to Siddharth — my character’s name from Agnisakshi; as people instantly connect to it,” he tells us. “Besides, I also handle the camera at work sometimes, because I love exploring and learning about the technical aspects of filmmaking. And after a really long time, I feel creative satisfaction on the sets… I like the high it gives me,” he trails off.