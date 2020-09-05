ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Vijay Suriya film titled as Veeraputra, teaser launched

IBC Office September 5, 2020
Kannada Actor Vijay Suriya announces his new project which is titled as Veeraputra. He was on live on Instagram on Saturday to launch the teaser of the film. The action commercial drama is helmed by Devaraja, who has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics for the story that deals with a medical subject Fuelled by a passion towards filmmaking, Devaraja S, an assistant professor of biochemistry at Tumkur University, took up direction.

He made his directorial debut with Supplementary, and is now getting ready with Veeraputrra, for which he has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues as well. He has taken up a subject that deals with the medical system — a debate between folk medicine and allopathy, and its implications.

Headlining this action-commercial project will be Vijay Suriya. The popular face of Agnisakshi, who made a transition from teleserials to the silver screen, will be seen in three shades, and the first look was revealed by the team ahead of Vijay Suriya’s birthday on Sept. 7.

The film is being produced by Guru Bande under the banner of Tanvi Production House. The team has finalised the lead cast, and a few technicians, including music director Raghav Subhash and DOP Uday Kiran. Director Devaraja plans to take the film on floors when the pandemic outbreak gets better.

IBC Office

