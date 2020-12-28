Vijay requests TN Chief Minister to allow 100% occupancy in theatres before ‘Master’ release

Fans and theater owners are eagerly waiting for Vijay’s ‘Master’ release and the wait will come to an end on Pongal 2021, as it recently received ‘U/A’ from the censor board and is free to release in theatres. Now, the latest buzz is that actor Vijay has requested TN Chief Minister to allow for 100% occupancy in theatres. Currently, the government has allowed the theaters to operate with 50% occupancy. So, Vijay has reportedly submitted a request to TN Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to permit the theaters to operate with full occupancy from Pongal since his film ‘Master’ is set for a massive release.

However, the government will take a call after discussing with the officials. Even though the government can’t allow full occupancy, we can expect an increase in theater occupancy before Pongal. Earlier, TN minister Kadambur Raju had asked the ‘Master’ team to request formally for the special shows during the film release, when he was asked regarding the film release.

‘Master’ will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and it will be the biggest release of Vijay in his career. The film release date will be made soon by the makers, and the film trailer is anticipated to release for New Year.